Dock's- Bronzeville
FAVORITES
- The Famous Fishwich$7.70
- #1 Fishwich Combo$10.75
- Fishwich Jr.$6.55
- #2 Fishwich Jr. Combo$9.55
- Fish & Chips$7.15
- #3 Fish & Chips Combo$9.55
- Sea Nuggets(small)$6.35
- #4 Sea Nuggets Combo$9.35
- Shrimp Po’ Boy$8.05
- #5 Shrimp Po’ Boy Combo$11.05
- Perch Sandwich$8.00
- #6 Perch Sandwich Combo$11.00
- Catfish Sandwich$7.75
- #7 Catfish Sandwich Combo$10.75
- Sea Nuggets(large)$9.25
- Sea Nugget (large) Combo$12.25
- Catfish Nugget$7.55
- Catfish Nugget Combo$10.55
- Grilled Catfish Sandwich$7.55
- Shrimp Tease$6.55
- Catfish Tease$7.55
- SUMPREME Lobster Sandwich$20.25
DINNERS
- Whiting 3pc (dinner)$11.50
- Whiting 5pc (dinner)$15.20
- Whiting 10pc (dinner)$29.20
- Catfish Filet (Small)(2pc dinner)$12.20
- Catfish Filet (Large) (3pc dinner)$14.50
- Catfish Filet (5pc dinner)$19.40
- Catfish Filet (10pc dinner)$40.00
- Perch 3pc (dinner)$12.70
- Perch 5pc (dinner)$16.75
- Perch 10pc (dinner)$32.75
- Catfish Steak (Small)(3pc dinner)$14.20
- Catfish Steak (Large)(4pc dinner)$16.00
- Catfish Steak Dinner 10pc$35.50
- Jumbo Shrimp (Small)(7pc dinner)$14.80
- Jumbo Shrimp (Large)(14pc dinner)$26.80
- Wings 4pc (dinner)$11.50
- Wings 6pc (dinner)$13.50
- Wings 8pc (dinner)$15.50
- Wings 10pc (dinner)$17.50
- 2pc Catfish Steaks & 3pc Whiting Combo$17.75
- 2pc Catfish Steaks & 3pc Perch Combo$17.75
- 2pc Catfish Steak & 3 Wings$17.75
- 2pc Catfish Steaks & 5pc Jumbo Shrimp Combo$17.75
- 3pc Whiting & 5pc Jumbo Shrimp Combo$17.75
- 3pc Whiting & 3 Wings Combo$17.75
- 5 Jumbo Shrimp & 3 Wings Combo$17.75
- 2pc Catfish Filet & 3 wings Combo$17.75
- 2pc Perch & 5 Jumbo Shrimp Combo$17.75
- 2pc Catfish Filet & 5 Jumbo Shrimp Combo$17.75
- 2pc Catfish Filet & 3pc Whiting$17.75
- 2 Catfish Filet & 3pc Perch Combo$17.75
- 2pc perch & 3pc whiting$17.75
Docks - Marshfield Plaza
(773) 264-6444
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM
Dock's - Country Club Hills
(708) 206-1919
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM
Dock's- Bronzeville
(312) 929-2336
Open now • Closes at 11PM